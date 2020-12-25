AUS vs IND, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Team India lost by 8 wickets in the first match of the four-match Test series. Now in the second Test match starting on Saturday, Team India will keep an eye on returning to the series. India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test starting on 26 December at Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The Indian team will go on the field without regular captain Virat Kohli. In such a situation, in the remaining matches of the Test series, the command of Team India will be in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane.

The Tim Paine-led Australian team took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After the defeat from the last match, Team India has made changes in their playing eleven. Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will debut in Test cricket. At the same time, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant have also been included in the playing eleven in the Boxing Day Test. Virat Kohli has returned home for the birth of his first child. While Mohammed Shami is out of the series due to wrist fracture.

At what time will the second Test versus Australia start?

The second Test (Boxing Day Test) match between Australia and India will be played from 5 am Indian time. While the toss will be at 4:30 pm.

Where can I watch live streaming of Australia vs India second test match?

Live streaming of the second Test match between Australia and India will be available on SonyLIV

When does Australia vs India second Test start?

The second Test match between Australia and India will start on Saturday 26 December

Where will the Australia vs India 2nd Test (Boxing Day Test) be played?

Second Test match between Australia and India (Boxing Day Test) to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs India second Test?

The second Test match between Australia and India will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network

Indian playing XI Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuman Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.