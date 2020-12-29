The second Test match of the series between India and Australia is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. In this Boxing Day Test match, the game of fourth day continues on Tuesday i.e. Tuesday.

Green and Cummins descended

The unbeaten batsmen of the third day landed Cameron Green and Pat Cummins of Australia. For India, Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is doing the first over of the fourth day.

Australia ended Monday on the third day of the match with 133 runs at the loss of six wickets in the second innings. With this, the host team achieved a total of two runs. India were all out for 195 runs in the first innings and then took 326 runs in their first innings to take a lead of 131 runs. Cameron Green was playing 17 and Pat Cummins was 15 by the end of the third day’s play.

India’s first innings all out for 326 runs

India scored 326 runs in their first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah (0) being dismissed as the last wicket to be caught by Leon at the hands of Travis Head. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 112 runs for the visiting team while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 57 runs. The two shared a century partnership for the sixth wicket. For Australia, paceman Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon took 3-3 wickets while Pat Cummins got 2 wickets. Josh Hazlewood also took a wicket.

Australia won the toss, elected to bat, scored 195 runs in the first innings

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first and his first innings was reduced to 195 runs on the very first day. Pacer Jaspreet Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin performed brilliantly and both took 7 wickets in total. While Bumrah took four wickets for 56 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets for 25 runs. Pesar Mohammed Siraj, playing debut test, took two wickets for 40 runs.