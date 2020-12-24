The second Test match of the series between India and Australia is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the match today, the second day’s play continues on Sunday.

Gill and Pujara landed

The first day’s unbeaten batsmen Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara came out to bat. Gill 28 and Pujara returned 7 not out on the first day. Pat Cummins is taking the first over of the day.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first and his first innings was reduced to 195 runs on the very first day. By the end of the first day’s play, Team India scored 36 runs losing one wicket in the first innings.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin performed brilliantly and both took 7 wickets in total. While Bumrah took four wickets for 56 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets for 25 runs. Pesar Mohammed Siraj, playing debut test, took two wickets for 40 runs.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane is handling the captaincy of Team India. Virat has left for Paternity Leave. The Indian team had to face a crushing defeat by 8 wickets in the first Test match played in Adelaide on the third day itself.