The second Test match of the series between India and Australia is being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Today is the third day of play on Monday.

The game started on the third day. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned unbeaten on the second day. Rahane is currently at the crease scoring 104 and Jadeja 40. Mitchell Starc doing his first over of the day.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant century in difficult conditions and his century partnership with Ravindra Jadeja made India score 277 for five in their first innings till the second day. Rahane, who took charge of the captaincy under odd circumstances, led the way as a skilled commander as regular captain Virat Kohli returned home on Paternity Leave.

Ajinkya Rahane was at the crease scoring 104 runs till the end of the second day’s play. He got a good partner in the form of Jadeja (40 not out) with whom he added 104 runs for the sixth wicket till the second day.



Australia’s first innings limited to 195 runs

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first and his first innings was reduced to 195 runs on the very first day. Pacer Jaspreet Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin performed brilliantly and both took 7 wickets in total. While Bumrah took four wickets for 56 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets for 25 runs. Pesar Mohammed Siraj, playing debut test, took two wickets for 40 runs.