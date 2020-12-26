India vs Australia: Forgetting the defeat of the first Test, India bounced back with the superb captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling Australia out for 195 in the first innings on the first day of the second Test. After this, India has scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket till the end of the first day’s game.

India’s only wicket fell as opener Mayank Agarwal, who was dismissed by Mitchell Starc’s ball without opening the account. At the same time, Shubman Gill, playing his first Test, has scored 28 runs, facing the dangerous fast attack of Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara is at the crease with him scoring seven runs.

The first day’s play was named after the Indian bowlers. But Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant captaincy was also a big reason for India’s strong position. The Australian team was all out in 72.3 overs in the first innings.

Bumrah took four wickets for 56 runs in 16 overs and Ashwin took three wickets for 35 runs in 24 overs. Mohammed Siraj, who is making his debut in Test cricket, took two wickets for 40 runs in 15 overs. He lived up to the selectors’ confidence, sending Marnus Labuschen (48) and Cameron Green (12) to the pavilion.

In this series, Ashwin, who was seen in tremendous form, sent Australia’s best batsman Steve Smith to the pavilion without opening the account. Australia’s decision to bat after winning the toss proved to be wrong and Indian bowlers took full advantage of it.

Even in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, the Indian team looked quite agile. Some of the best catches were taken and there was no lack of enthusiasm among the players. Rahane took a good decision in the first hour by handing the ball to Ashwin, who caught Joe Burns (0) behind the wicket at the hands of Rishabh Pant.

With his speed and variety, Ashwin also got turn and bounce from the wicket. He forced Matthew Wade to play a high shot and Ravindra Jadeja took a great catch while running backwards. At the same time, Smith returned to leg lane by catching Pujara. Rahane did not give Siraj even a single over before lunch, because he knows that Siraj works with the old ball.

After lunch, Bumrah broke the 86-run fourth-wicket partnership between him and Labushen by dismissing Travis Head. Siraj then sent Labushen to the pavilion, who scored the most 48 runs for Australia. After this Siraj lbw to Green. At the same time, captain Tim Paine (13) could not repeat Adelaide’s innings and Ashwin caught him at the backward square leg by Hanuma Vihari.

In the last hour of the game, Gill showed a display of restraint. He showed why he is called the star of the future. Gill did not allow Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc to dominate, demonstrating positive batting.

