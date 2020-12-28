IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: India and Australia are to play on the third day of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Series at Melbourne Cricket Ground. On the second day, the entire overs could not be thrown due to rain. By the end of the second day, Team India has taken an 82-run lead over hosts Australia on the basis of the first innings and still has five wickets in their hands. On the third day, captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is unbeaten on 104 runs, will team up with Jadeja to increase Team India’s score by 277 runs at the loss of five wickets.

In the first and second sessions of the second day, the Australian team managed to take two wickets each, but the third session was completely named after Rahane and Jadeja. These two players did not let any wicket fall in the third session. Not only this, Rane and Jadeja have shared more than 100 runs for the sixth wicket.

On the third day, Team India will have its eyes on furthering its lead. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 40 until the end of the second day’s play and he too would like to score his half-century. So far, there have been four partnerships of 50 runs in Team India’s innings. Shubman Gill played a small but good innings of 45 runs yesterday morning. For Australia, Stark and Cummins have taken two wickets each.

Earlier, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first. But Captain Penn’s decision did not prove right and the Australian team was all out for 195 runs. Labushen scored 48 runs for Australia, while Bumrah managed to take four wickets for India.

In the four-Test series, hosts Australia have given the Adelaide Test a 1-0 lead.