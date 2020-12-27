IND Vs AUS, Boxing Day Test Day 2, Live Score Updates: The game of the second day of Boxing Day Test will be played between India and Australia today. The three sessions of the first day of the second Test match were completely named after Team India. After Australia were all out for 195, Team India scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket till the end of the day’s play. Tomorrow’s unbeaten batsmen Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara will lead their innings.

The first day of the second Test was very spectacular for Team India. Indian bowlers performed brilliantly in the first session, taking important wickets of Burns, Wade and Steve Smith. In the second session, Australian batsmen Head and Labushen partnered 86 runs and tried to bring Australia back into the match. But both these players also returned to the pavilion before tea time.

In the last session of the match, the bowlers of Team India wreaked havoc and took all the remaining wickets of Australia. No player was able to score a half-century for Australia and Labushen scored the highest 48 runs. From India, Bumrah took four wickets, while Ashwin got three wickets. Siraj, who is making his debut, sent two players to the pavilion. Jadeja also managed to take a wicket.

In response to Australia’s 195 runs, India’s start was also very bad. Mayank Agarwal was out in the first over off Stark. Mayank Agarwal could not open his account. However, after this, Shubman Gill played an unbeaten 28-run innings and gave Team India a good start with Pujara.