Boxing day test: In the second Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Australia and India, the acting captain of the Indian cricket team Ajinkya Rahane played a brilliant century. Rahane completed his century in 198 balls. During this, 12 fours came off his bat. With this, Rahane also took a big record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Actually, Rahane has become the second captain of India to score a century in Melbourne. Earlier, Veenu Mankad had scored a century in Melbourne as captain for India. Apart from this, Rahane also became the 12th captain of India in the matter of scoring a century against Australia on different grounds. This is Rahane’s 12th century in Test cricket.

Rahane played captaincy innings

The first session of the second day of the Boxing Day Test was named after the Australian bowlers. India had added 25 runs in the first day’s score of 36/1 that Shubman Gill, looking in great touch, caught Tim Paine off Pat Cummins for a personal score of 45 runs. Soon after, Cheteshwar Pujara also went on to score 17 runs. Pat Cummins also sent him to the pavilion.

Rahane and Hanuma Vihari shared a 52-run partnership after three wickets fell for 63 runs, but Vihari returned to the pavilion after scoring 21 runs. After this, Rishabh Pant played a brilliant innings of 29 runs and shared a 57-run partnership with Rahane.

On the one hand, where the batsmen lost their wicket after being set, Rahane stayed on one end and plagued the Australian bowlers. Rahane completed his century in 198 balls. During this, 12 fours came off his bat. Apart from this, Ravindra Jedja also performed amazing with the bat. He is present at the crease by scoring 40 runs in 104 balls. By the end of the second day’s play, India has taken a lead of 82 runs.