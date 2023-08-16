The Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) may continue to return asylum seekers who have been to Bulgaria. Although the Bulgarian authorities are guilty of illegal pushbacks, there are no indications that asylum seekers transferred to the Eastern European country under the Dublin Regulation fall victim to them. This was announced by the Administrative Jurisdiction Division of the Council of State on Wednesday two judgments.

Bulgaria is located on the edge of the European Union, making it the first country of arrival for many asylum seekers. This means that Bulgaria, by virtue of the Dublin Regulation, is responsible for the asylum procedure. But many asylum seekers and refugees regard the Eastern European country as a transit country, and have no intention of continuing their lives there.

In addition, “pushbacks in Bulgaria take place systematically and on a very large scale and involve many individuals,” the Department wrote on Wednesday. Pushbacks push people who are clear that they want to apply for asylum beyond the EU border, often violently. This is contrary to international and European law, which prescribe that everyone has the right to a fair asylum procedure.

Unjustified fear

In the two cases that were settled by the Council of State on Wednesday, both asylum seekers believed that they are also at risk of illegal expulsion ‘further inland in Bulgaria’. Their fears are unjustified, says the Department. News reports show that “the pushbacks only take place in the border area”.

Information sources submitted by the asylum seekers do not show that so-called ‘Dublin claimants’ need fear the pushbacks. For example, Bulgarian legal aid workers have informed the Council for Refugees that “the chance is extremely small” that asylum seekers who are sent back to Bulgaria will be pushed across the border there. Finally, it appears from Bulgarian legislation that Dublin claimants are not allowed to be in the Bulgarian border area without permission.

Asylum seekers who are sent back to Bulgaria ‘in principle’ have sufficient access to adequate reception there, the Council has ruled. It is unlikely that Bulgaria has a shortage of reception places. A report by Aida, a European organization that keeps track of asylum figures, shows that “only 61 percent of reception places [in Bulgarije] busy”.

‘Geographical bad luck’

The statements are a boost for outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD). At the end of April, the Department ruled that he was no longer allowed to return asylum seekers to Italy, because the Italian authorities could no longer offer humane reception. That statement was striking, because it was the first time in twelve years that the State Secretary was informed that asylum seekers may not be sent back to their first country of arrival in any case whatsoever.

Italy is struggling with a reception crisis, as a result of which basic needs such as a roof, running water and food can no longer be guaranteed. That is still the case, which means that the IND has to process asylum applications from people who have been to Italy. Asylum seekers may under no circumstances be returned to a country where it has been established that their human rights will be violated.

Read alsoThe Netherlands runs legal risk due to pushbacks



Furthermore, as the executor of the aliens policy, the IND must, in the case of asylum seekers who have been to Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, Malta and Greece, explain on a case-by-case basis why there will be no degrading treatment there. A ruling on the situation in Poland will follow soon. It can be concluded from the IND’s annual figures that in recent years the service has been less and less successful in returning asylum seekers to the member states that are responsible for the asylum procedure according to the rules.

Dutch administrative courts more often conclude that countries on the southern and eastern external borders of the European Union violate the rights of asylum seekers and refugees. Human rights violations are often a reason for asylum seekers there to travel on to Northern Europe. Southern and eastern countries more often turn a blind eye to this, much to the dissatisfaction of the northern member states. They believe that the Dublin agreements should be implemented. “Geographical bad luck”, demissionary Prime Minister Mark Rutte called this imbalanced situation in 2011.

New EU asylum rules

At the beginning of June, EU ministers agreed on a new asylum procedure. First arrival countries such as Bulgaria, Greece and Italy remain responsible for asylum procedures. At the EU’s external borders, it must first be estimated how likely someone is to obtain an asylum permit. Disadvantaged asylum seekers from countries with less than a 20 percent chance of obtaining a residence permit are detained at the external borders and go through a rapid procedure – it must become clear within sixty days whether someone is entitled to protection. Families with children are not exempt from detention.

Asylum seekers who are estimated to have a sufficient chance are then ‘fairly’ distributed among the 27 EU member states. Countries that do not want to participate in this will pay 20,000 euros per non-admitted asylum seeker. Poland and Hungary have already expressed their disagreement with the new agreements.