An Iranian asylum seeker warned before the murder of the Iranian-Dutch political activist Ahmad Mola Nissi in 2017 that there were plans for his liquidation. VPRO research program Argos reported on Saturday that the man informed the IND after his arrival in the Netherlands in 2016 about the Iranian secret service’s assassination plan told. In his own words, he also spoke to the AIVD. It is unclear what the services have done with this information. In response, they tell Argos not to make any statements about individual cases.

According to him, the Iranian asylum seeker M. was sent to the Netherlands by the Iranian intelligence service to plan and carry out the liquidation of Nissi. After his arrival, he told the IND and possibly also the AIVD his story several times. On the basis of documents, Argos was in any case able to verify that conversations took place in May 2016 and April 2017 between M. and the IND. Contact with the AIVD could not be confirmed.

Nissi was leader of the separatist movement ASMLA, the ‘Arab struggle for the liberation of Ahvaz’, classified by Iran as a terrorist group. He was shot at close range in November 2017 near his house in the Bezuidenhout district of The Hague. The perpetrator has never been traced, but the AIVD previously said it had “strong indications” that Tehran was responsible for the murder of Nissi. The same applies to the liquidation of the Iranian Ali Motamed, who was shot dead in Almere in 2015.

M. is a witness in criminal investigations in the Netherlands and Denmark involving four members of the ASMLA. They are suspected of committing terrorist attacks in Iran. In November last year, the AIVD warned that Iranian-Dutch activists risk being extradited to Iran if they travel to countries that fall under the influence of Iranian services.