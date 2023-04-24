Home page World

Although it is no longer mandatory, a bride has chosen to take her husband’s surname. Her new name splits the TikTok community.

Munich – For a long time it was common for women to take their husband’s name after marriage. In the meantime, however, it is completely normal for the man to take the woman’s last name or for a double name to be entered. Although it is no longer mandatory to take the husband’s family name as your own last name, a bride decided to do just that – and caused a lot of astonishment on TikTok with this decision.

Bride Presents New Name on TikTok: Post-Wedding Name Choices

There are usually long considerations behind the choice of name, since one’s own name has great emotional value for many. However, spouses often opt for the nicer surname – because it is not uncommon for your own first name to sound a bit clumsy in combination with the potential new surname. This didn’t seem to bother Bride Bailey, who took her husband’s name, though – so she presented tik tok her new last name.

“Hello, I would like to introduce myself,” she says in the video. And further: “I’m Bailey Bailey. Written exactly the same.” To prove that this is true and not just an allegation, she holds her ID card up to the camera, on which Bailey is written twice.

Bride has unusual name after her wedding – TikTok user thinks it’s “cute”

She explains that she took her husband’s surname when they married, resulting in the quirky combination of names. “My first name is Bailey, my husband’s last name is Bailey and that’s how I became Bailey Bailey in 2020 when we got married,” she explains on the social platform. Some TikTok users were incredulous under the post and shared their incomprehension in the comment column: “You shouldn’t have done that,” writes one user. Another says, “I wouldn’t have changed my last name.”

Others take it with humor. One user commented that if she ever had a daughter, she should name her Hailey – then her name would be Hailey Bailey. Some of the TikTok users even seem to find Bailey’s decision romantic. “This is so cute oh my god,” one woman commented. It is clear that the name is unique and certainly often causes a smile or incredulous inquiries in everyday life – and Bailey seems to be satisfied with it.

On the other hand, a man who competed in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is so unhappy with his last name that he wants to change it with his winnings. (tt)