Alonso and Aston Martin, confirmation at high levels

Some even speak of half a step behind expectations for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, after the fifth place in qualifying in Bahrain. This vision is certainly superficial but it tells a lot about what the Silverstone team and the Spanish driver have managed to do: it is one of the most important leaps forward in the recent history of Formula 1 in the space of a few months.

Alonso’s words

“It’s beautiful. Too good to be true in tests and PL, we were waiting for reality, and reality mirrors expectations, 8 months ago thinking of being in the top-5 with AM six tenths from RB is wonderful“, these are the words of Alonso to the microphones of Sky Sports F1. The Spaniard then focused on the goals for the race, not saying the word “podium” but letting it be understood: “I think we will fight with Ferrari and Mercedes. But they are incredible words that come out of my mouth“.

Disappointment? Not at all

In short, Alonso has the experience and realism to understand that fifth place can’t be a disappointment, but an amazing result for a team that until last year was fighting to get out of the slums of the standings. And never mind if the first two rows didn’t arrive: Aston Martin confirmed its high level and will be able to put on a show in the race, because the pace shown both in testing and in free practice was truly impressive.