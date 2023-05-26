The worrying flooding due to heavy rains in the region of Murcia, SpainThey alert the community.

On this occasion, a video was released in which a A woman tries to pass her baby by car through a flooded street without counting that the current of the water would drag them away causing the child to overturn in the middle of the road.

The event occurred in Molina Segura, where fortunately, a neighbor who was close to the event interceded rescuing the child.

In the same way, the Altiplano, Northwest, Valle del Guadalentín and Águilas, are on yellow alert, while Vega del Segura is on red alert according to the Spanish Meteorological Space Agency (AEMET).

“The rains have not stopped falling, registering falls of up to 15 liters per square meter in many different areas. In fact, several of these advisories will last for several more hours. In Molina de Segura, one of the areas most affected by the rains and storms, it will remain active until 11 p.m. today, although it could be extended further.” pointed out the newspaper Marca.

In addition, they point out that this situation has forced citizens do not leave their houses or get trapped in their cars.

