Incredible: woman in the US went on vacation and left her baby alone, the minor died

A 16-month-old baby was found dead and in inhumane conditions, after her mother would have left her alone for more than 8 days in a house in Ohio, in the United States.

The case was publicized by international media that reviewed the tragic death, arguing that the woman would have traveled to Puerto Rico to enjoy a vacation.

Immigration reports in the United States indicate that the mother of the minor would have left Cleveland on June 16 and would have traveled to Michigan before returning to the little girl.



However, when he returned home to Ohio realized that her baby had died.

The mother immediately called the local authorities, who They arrived at the place and found the minor full of feces and urine, according to international media reports.

In addition, They point out that the preliminary report of the baby’s death states that it was a case of dehydration, since during these eight days no one was in the care of the minor.

The mother was identified as Kristen A. Candelario, 31, who She remains held in a Cuyahoga County jail in the northern United States.



It is said that the woman would be on bail of one million dollars, but a Cleveland Municipal Court will make judicial decisions on the Candelario case, who was charged with the crime of murder.

