On Messi’s first visit to his country, Argentina, since the “March of Champions” after achieving the World Cup title last December, the country’s legend decided to dine with his family in a restaurant.

A restaurant in the Palermo area of ​​Buenos Aires did not expect what would happen to him. As soon as the news of Messi’s presence in the restaurant spread, thousands gathered trying to greet him and take pictures, in an “unbelievable” scene that spread on social media.

Crowds of fans began singing and dancing outside the restaurant, until Messi came out, who was surrounded by security men and drove to a car amid the crowd’s attempts to approach him.

Despite the great crowd, Messi seemed smiling and happy with his countrymen.

Messi had arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday to join the camp of his country, which is preparing to play two friendly matches, against Panama and Curachao, which will include a great honor for the world champion team.