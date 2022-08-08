Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Incredible video: he wanted the soccer player’s autograph and ended up wearing his Rolex

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Allan Saint-Maxim hands Rolex to a fan
Photo:

ESPN screenshots

Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maxim starred in a scene out of context in the Premier League.

Newcastle United was one of the great protagonists of the first date of the Premier League 2022-20223.

The ‘magpies’ team faced Nottingham Forest, who were playing in the First Division of English football after 23 years.

See also  City sweep Leeds with a "quadruple"

To the regret of the fans of the team that shone at the hands of the historic DT Brian Clough, Newcastle won 2-0.

During the match, French striker Allan Saint-Maxim was one of the great figures for his contributions in attack. However, his best moment came after the match. All on behalf of his amazing kindness.

(Don’t stop reading: Nairo Quintana: message to Petro’s government after coming out in a new video of the anthem).

‘A Rolex for you’

Newcastle fan

At the exit of the footballers, Saint-Maxim was requested by several fans who wanted his autograph.

Among them, a tall, hairless man was among the most interested.

Precisely when the striker saw it, he decided to take out a black box.

In her, a fancy Rolex.

“Thank you very much I appreciate that a lot”responded stunned the lucky Newcastle fan who received the gift from his idol.

More news

SPORTS

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo publishes photo with Georgina and her baby: "You have to thank"
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Incredible #video #wanted #soccer #players #autograph #ended #wearing #Rolex

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dollar drops to R$5.11 and closes at the lowest level in seven weeks - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.