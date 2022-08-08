Incredible video: he wanted the soccer player’s autograph and ended up wearing his Rolex

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
ESPN screenshots
Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maxim starred in a scene out of context in the Premier League.
August 08, 2022, 05:38 PM
Newcastle United was one of the great protagonists of the first date of the Premier League 2022-20223.
The ‘magpies’ team faced Nottingham Forest, who were playing in the First Division of English football after 23 years.
To the regret of the fans of the team that shone at the hands of the historic DT Brian Clough, Newcastle won 2-0.
During the match, French striker Allan Saint-Maxim was one of the great figures for his contributions in attack. However, his best moment came after the match. All on behalf of his amazing kindness.
‘A Rolex for you’
At the exit of the footballers, Saint-Maxim was requested by several fans who wanted his autograph.
Among them, a tall, hairless man was among the most interested.
Precisely when the striker saw it, he decided to take out a black box.
In her, a fancy Rolex.
“Thank you very much I appreciate that a lot”responded stunned the lucky Newcastle fan who received the gift from his idol.
After the victory of Newcastle faced Nottingham Forest, Allan Saint-Maximin offered a Rolex to a fan, who at the base demanded a simple autograph. 🤯pic.twitter.com/iUKYLjpSfH
— VibesFoot (@VibesFoot) August 8, 2022
SPORTS
