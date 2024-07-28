Verstappen extends lead over Norris, incredible
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|275
|2
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|197
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|174
|4
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren
|164
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|160
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|143
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|141
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|129
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|47
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|12
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|11
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|6
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|5
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|19
|Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
Max Verstappen He only managed to finish fifth in the Belgian GP, but the Dutch driver – who started eleventh – can celebrate because Lando Norris, despite starting fourth, finished behind the three-time world champion.
Verstappen goes on holiday with 78 points advantage on Lando Norris, in third place is Charles Leclerc at -101. Oscar Piastri has overtaken Carlos Sainz and is 33 points behind Norris, a gap that makes it difficult for McLaren to impose restrictions on the Australian.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are separated by two points and both are ahead Sergio PerezOnce again last among the big ones today at the finish line. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon completed the points zone.
