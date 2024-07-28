Verstappen extends lead over Norris, incredible

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 275 2 Landon Norris McLaren 197 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 174 4 Oscar Plates McLaren 164 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 160 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 143 7 George Russell Mercedes 141 8 Sergio Perez Red Bull 129 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 47 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 12 Yuki-Tsunoda RB 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo RB 11 14 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 5 17 Alexander Albon Williams 4 18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 19 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 20 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

Max Verstappen He only managed to finish fifth in the Belgian GP, ​​but the Dutch driver – who started eleventh – can celebrate because Lando Norris, despite starting fourth, finished behind the three-time world champion.

Verstappen goes on holiday with 78 points advantage on Lando Norris, in third place is Charles Leclerc at -101. Oscar Piastri has overtaken Carlos Sainz and is 33 points behind Norris, a gap that makes it difficult for McLaren to impose restrictions on the Australian.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are separated by two points and both are ahead Sergio PerezOnce again last among the big ones today at the finish line. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon completed the points zone.