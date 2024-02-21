In an unprecedented event, Tom Lockyer one of the club's figures Luton Town of the Premier league He took on the task of showing in a video what the mechanism is like that he uses in matches and that has saved his life on two occasions.

Lockyer has suffered two episodes in which his life has been in danger, but thanks to the immediate attention of doctors he has not died, although he was dead for two minutes.

(Luis Díaz: his father and the celebration that went viral for the goal against Luton, video)(Video: great goal by Luis Díaz to extend Liverpool's advantage against Luton Town)

The explanation

The footballer has shown in a video in which part of the body he has the ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) implanted and explains how it works.

Last December he suffered a cardiac arrest that left him technically dead for two minutes and 40 seconds.

“This is my battle wound… My defibrillator is there, as you can see, there's a wire that runs through it to my heart in case it ever needs to activate,” Lockyer said, showing the wounds.

And he added: “The defibrillator monitors my heart rate and if it goes outside certain parameters it gives me a shock.”

Marca de España warns that the goal of the defibrillator is to get your heart working again in case it stops again, eliminating the need to wait for a defibrillator to arrive on the scene and hopefully save your life.

“It constantly monitors my heart rate and if it goes outside certain parameters it is designed to shock me… That's the cable: the battery lasts about 10 years, so it only needs to be changed every 10 years and I hope I never need it, but it is there as a precautionary measure,” said the player.

(Luz Cristina López will be appointed as the new Minister of Sports)