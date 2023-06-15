In the district of Rímac, province of Lima, the remains of a mummy more than 3,000 years old were found wrapped in a funeral bundle in the Huaca La Florida. Apparently, it would be a man.

Municipality researchers and archeology students from the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM) They are responsible for a discovery dating from the pre-Inca period.

Initially, yesThey found pieces of hair and then the skull and the stone tomb, wrapped in a funerary bundle made of native cotton, tied between intertwined reeds.

In addition, remains of bottlenecks, collar basins, corn, shells, shellfish, coca leaves and seeds, which they reveal were deposited as post-death offerings. It is estimated that they date from 1100 BC to 1400 BC.

The archaeologists in charge declared that They had the permission of the Ministry of Culture, in order to learn more about the history of this La Florida archaeological site, considered a World Heritage Site.

The objective of this investigation was to recover the architectural evidence and define it. “This u-shaped temple belongs to the Manchay culture. It corresponds to a burial of a man and we are discovering that his feet and other parts were tied, in addition, without a jaw,” said a specialist from the Rímac commune.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

