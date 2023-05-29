It’s been almost a year since Shakira and Gerard Pique made their separation official and it was believed that the events with the rumors that the ex-soccer player was dating Clara Chia Martihis now girlfriend, unleashed the wrath of the Colombian, but it is not like that.

The Spanish media have dedicated themselves to investigating since when the couple’s problems began and the discovery has been amazing.

They notice the new date

Shakira, today in Miami, United States, He had been following Pique’s clue about his infidelities for a long time and he said it in his songs, but not in the latter.

Under the controversy of a possible lawsuit by Piqué because his children, sasha and milan They accompanied their mother in the video for ‘Acrostic’, their latest production, as this new controversy is now known.

‘Congratulations’ It was the first official song with which Shakira began to express her feelings towards Piqué, there the first darts towards the former Barcelona defender were detected, but that came a long time ago.

‘I like it’

According to the latest revelations from her fans, Shakira had already given clues about the hell she had been living since 2020.

With Anuel AA, the barranquillera launched that year the song ‘I like it’ and there the first taunts of her against her partner were already known, and no one had noticed.

They were the first letters about what his heart suffered with Piqué’s adventures. Those who analyzed the subject warn that the lyrics of the song refer to that.

“Before you filled my house with roses and now you only live full of your things. You perfumed yourself when I was going to visit you and now you don’t even buy the ‘blade’ to shave”, Shakira points out in this topic.



“This song is from two years ago and from there he was letting off steam. It all makes sense now. A round of applause for the relentless women who do not shut up and express themselves ”, say the comments from the public.

And they add: “It is incredible that with all these signs that Shakira gave us, we never came to think of the extremely difficult situation she was experiencing.”

Another fan of the Colombian wrote: “Years ago they had problems and we didn’t know it. There is no doubt that she is an artist in every sense of the word, with her music she expresses herself”.

