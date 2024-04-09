As soon as she left Amici 23 school, there was a couple selfie for Lucia that made the hearts of all her fans leap. Who did you take a selfie with?

Having just come out at the third evening of Maria De Filippi's talent show, the young and talented dancer takes back her social media and makes the hearts of all her fans leap with an enigmatic shot. The couple selfie for Lucia Is it an admission that there is something more than a simple friendship between you and your former classmate? Who is she with now that she has left Amici 23?

Sunday 7 April, at the end of the third episode of the Evening of Amici 23, the dancer was eliminated. Having arrived at the ballot with her colleague Sofia, it was Sofia who paid the price and left school.

Maria De Filippi tried to console her, saying that it is not a tragedy and that over the years many dancers have returned to her television program as members of the dance troupe or, in any case, have done great things outside of school. “This is the beginning. Lucia, you're the one who has to go“.

Obviously the girl burst into tears. After being eliminated from Friends, however, she got a scholarship in Canada from July to August and a work contract from September with the same dance company.

He will study with them in the summer, to prepare to work with the rest of the corps de ballet starting in September. This is an excellent opportunity, since we are talking about one of the Canadian dance companiesbased in Toronto, among the most important.

Who did Lucia, eliminated in the third evening of Amici 23, take a couple selfie with?

On social media, however, everything took a back seat after an alleged couple selfie was published with Lucia as the protagonist together with a former classmate. Who is it about?

On Instagram Lucia thanks everyone, starting with Emanuel Lo, but also the other classmates, the professors and Maria De Filippi. She is then immortalized in an unpublished shot with another former student. With Aylestage name of Elijah Scourgeis there something tender or are they just friends?