Incredible: the self-goal of the year so far: the networks exploded, video

There are own goals of own goals, but the one that was seen in a soccer game in Germany It is the most incredible of all, at least that’s what the social networks that exploded with the video say.

It is normal for players to make returns to their goalkeepers, but the error of the defender and the goalkeeper of the stuttgart it leaves much to be desired.

(Piqué, ‘without remedy’: his son’s unexpected reaction in front of Shakira’s house)

(Shocking images of the accident that killed a Nascar driver child)

The commitment was disputed by the club in the German Cup against him paderbornwith victory for Stuttgart.

in advantage

The game was 0-0, but under pressure near the Stuttgart area, the rival team managed to take the lead.

The pressure put on by the Paderborn players paid off and forced the defender Konstantinos Mavropano made the mistake.

Mueller, the goalkeeper, was out, waiting for the pass to his right, but the misfortune of the two was present.

In the end, Stuttgart managed to come back, won the game, 1-2, but no one erases the own goal.

(Mourning in soccer: young promises die after serious bus overturn, video) (Chilling video: this is how the player’s leg was broken in Australia)

BUT WHAT DID THEY DO? UNUSUAL GOAL AGAINST! Stuttgart’s Mavropanos gave the pass back behind the flank and the goalkeeper was poorly placed, he failed to stop the pass and the ball went in unbelievably for Paderborn 1-0. 📺 Watch the German Cup for #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/lccmBB88jB – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) January 31, 2023

Sports