Incredible Italian Super Cup, Arab boos for Gigi Riva's minute

Before the start of the second half of the Super Cup final, a minute's silence was observed for Napoli and Inter remember the great Gigi Riva. It had not been carried out in the first half because the news of Thunderclap's death had arrived too late.

Even though the loudspeaker had explained the reasons for the gathering in English, the Arab public booed when the photo of the unforgettable champion of the Italian national team and Cagliari appeared.

Gigi Riva, boos during the minute's silence in the Super Cup. Here because. Same episode for Beckenbauer

According to what was reconstructed by the Serie A League, the whistles – loud and which were clearly heard on television – they would have depended on the fact that in Arab culture silence in memory of the dead is not expected. Something that was experienced with annoyance by the Arab public. In response to this attitude, the Italian fans present in the stands applauded, to honor the memory of Gigi Riva.

The same, identical scene in the same stadium had happened a few days during the minute of silence in memory of Franz Beckenbauer. The Kaiser was remembered before the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Gigi Riva: Malagò, 'minute of silence at all sporting events in Italy'

The President of CONI, Giovanni Malagò, “invites the National Sports Federations, the Associated Sports Disciplines and the Sports Promotion Bodies to observe a minute of silence on the occasion of all the sporting events that will take place in Italy over the weekend, to honor the memory of Gigi Riva”

Gigi Riva: Gravina, 'flags will be at half-mast in Coverciano'

“We will do everything to remember Gigi Riva, a great man. The flags will be at half-mast in Coverciano.” The president of the FIGC said it Gabriele Gravina to Tg2Post talking about the death of Gigi Riva, former striker and team manager of the national team who passed away today.

Gigi Riva: Gravina, 'icon and reference for many generations'

“Gigi Riva was and will be a national monument, an icon and a reference for many generations. He was a man who carried his island in his heart and proved to be a great man. He gave his sporting life feeling proud of belonging to the blue shirt. Wearing the blue shirt.'” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said this to Tg2Post when speaking about the death of Gigi Riva.

“These great champions and protagonists of football and sport pass on these values. The kids know who Gigi Riva is, what he represented and will represent. We know that that little seed will remain in the consciences of young athletes”, added Gravina.

