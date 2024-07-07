MGod bless Angel Borja entered the call for the Colombia selection out the window after his great performance with River Plate and after Conmebol allowed the registration of 26 footballers on the list of the America Cup, three more places compared to the last edition.

The 31-year-old striker had the luxury of scoring a goal this Saturday with the shirt of the Colombia selection in the America Cup and completed the task of the national team against its counterpart from Panama.

Colombia’s forward #09 Miguel Borja (R) celebrates scoring his team’s fifth goal from the penalty spot during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament quarter-final football match between Colombia and Panama at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Chris CODUTO / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

Borja completed the job

Borja He entered the quarter-final game in the second half, with the match already settled, and scored the fifth and final goal of the victory that allows the National Team to be in the semi-finals of Cup in which he will play against Uruguay.

In added time, the Italian referee Maurizio Mariani penalty awarded in favor of Colombia after the foul in the Panamanian area against Santiago Arias that left no doubt for review by the VAR. Borja He took the ball and fired a precise shot for the final score of 5-0.

It is the first goal of Miguel Angel Borja with the Colombia selection in this Copa América and the ninth goal with the Colombian jersey since his debut in 2016, adding up all competitions.

Colombia vs. Panama Photo:Christian Felipe Alvarez Share

Borja competes for world ranking

Behind the goal there is a very important fact that highlights the good performance of the Cordoba striker so far this year. The statistics reveal that he is rubbing shoulders with the best in the world as Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

Borja He reached 23 goals in all competitions so far this season, remains in the fight to be the top scorer of the year and is ahead of Christianthe captain of Portugal is fifth, together with the English Harry Kane with 22 goals.

The world list is led by Akram Afif, Aymen Hussein and Viktor Gyokeres with 26 goals; in second place is the French Kylian Mbappé, with 25 goals; the Brazilian Pedro and Ayoub Kaabi are in third place, with 24 goals; and in fourth place are Borja, Haaland, Noah Baffoe and Wu Lei with 24 goals.

Miguel Borja and Nestor Lorenzo. Photo:TIME Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS