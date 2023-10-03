Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Dog at the wheel: An incredible speed camera photo is currently going around the world. © Slovakia Police

A speed camera photo is currently causing a lot of smiles: a dog appears to be sitting behind the wheel of the car. The police punished the owner.

Bratislava – Speed ​​camera photos are usually simply annoying. But some provide great amusement because they show almost unbelievable scenes. This collection of strange speed camera photos has now been enriched by one more image. In a recent speed camera photo, a dog appears to be grinning into the camera from behind the wheel of the car.

In the picture, the brown hunting dog with large floppy ears appears to be in a good mood, panting into the police camera from the driver’s seat of a Skoda station wagon. The photo was taken near Bratislava Slovakia. The police then published the picture and the story behind it.

Dog at the wheel: Curious speed camera photo goes around the world

“The Senica police officers could not believe their eyes on the police radar,” the Slovak police themselves wrote about the incident, describing the scene themselves as follows: “Instead of a photo of the driver, a brown hound smiled beautifully into the camera, sitting obediently behind the wheel of a Škoda and looked through the windshield at a promising young deer.”

The “irresponsible driver” was then stopped and confronted.

Speed ​​camera madness with a dog at the wheel: owner has an excuse

The 31-year-old claimed that the dog suddenly jumped onto his lap. However, officials apparently doubt this information. In your opinion, there is little movement visible in the photo. Rather, the dog appears to have taken a comfortable seat. “Senica police officers immediately fined him for violating traffic rules,” it said.

With new photos: Curious speed camera images – The craziest radar photos View photo series

However, it is not known about the amount of the penalty and whether it was only imposed because of the speeding or also because of the dog behind the wheel.

With the posting, the police want to point out the danger of unsecured animals in vehicles: “When transporting a dog, pay attention to the safety of the animal and the entire crew in the car. Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving,” she shares.

The photo spread rapidly after the police published it. Even the BBC published a report on the incident in Slovakia.