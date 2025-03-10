In February they were proclaimed champions of the winter deaf-pool, and against Brazil (5-2); They are also runner -up in Europe, but their presence in the next World Cup in Italy will depend on their personal, mental and economic personal effort, in addition to the goodwill of … Family members, followers and fans, through micromelezgos campaigns. The titles have not become aid and the selection wants, yes or yes, continue demonstrating its quality in international tournaments. “As if we are going by bus on two days of travel,” exclaims Pilar Ferrer, player of the Spanish soccer team of deaf people who already stayed without a World Cup a year ago. «We have made a great team and we do not want everything to become lack of money. We want to go to Italy as it is, and dedicate gold to the people who helps us, ”continues one of the leaders of this group that, for now, does not even have for official shirts:« It would make us very excited that the absolute selection listens to us and could lend us the equipment. Dressing the t -shirt of Spain and feeling the pride of wearing it would be great. That would not be given, huh?, That we promise to return them ».

They blame their situation to the lack of visibility of this team that is more a family united by the passion for football, despite all the mosquty. «Many people don’t know us yet. I have been a very hard work for 5 years and it has been a very hard work to find players who want to come. Maybe more for not knowing that we do not want to want, ”explains Israel Sánchez. They have already got some players such as Eunate Arraiza or Pilar themselves can live from their sport, so there are horizons and desire to continue being professionals in all areas. «We have managed to come and want to come back after meeting us. That is why visibility is essential. And the level is noticeable. Now we go to tournaments with options to reach the top, ”continues Sánchez. «If people know perhaps 5% of the inclusive sport by the Paralympic Games, they know 0.1%. We have won a gold, but we have no sponsors, we have not been congratulated. Some municipalities have done something, but most of all. We are supercontent with gold, but we want people to know us more ».

There is no league as such in Spain, so the players train in clubs of listeners and meet, if they can, there are no money for concentrations, to manage the selection. Sánchez is the coach, but also the physio, the assistant, the utillero … Everything. «But this project is growing and I don’t want to leave it for anything in the world. We have built a family and we want everyone to see it and join, because they will get hooked ».

Ferrer explains that there are no game differences between the football of listeners and deaf people; Emotion, tactics, plays and goals feel the same. Circumstances change. «Physical differences or game models there are none. But another meaning enters the field. It seems simple, but I train listening children and sometimes I do the exercise that they can’t talk to play, and change a world. It is something that is worked, ”says Israel, who tries to learn small slogans in each tournament although they always have an interpreter. «So that there are no inequalities, we all take off the implants, so we do not listen to absolutely anything. We are guided by the view, attentive to see the gestures of the coaches and follow the guidelines and strategies of the play; And also to the referees, who instead of whistling us, they take us flags, ”explains Ferrer, who wants to make noise, score a goal to the invisibility and put Spain again at the top of the world podium in silence.











