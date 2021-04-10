In an unbelievable scene, a monkey succeeds in playing a video game, 6 weeks after undergoing a brain chip implantation.

Monkey “Pager”, who is 9 years old, appeared in a video clip released by “Niralink” company of the American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of “SpaceX” and “Tesla”, while he is playing the game of “Pong”, but with his mind. According to Sky News.

Before filming the video, it was 6 weeks since Pager had undergone the operation of implanting Neralink devices on both sides of his brain, while the monkey learned how to deal with a computer in order to obtain a reward, which is a cup of banana juice.

Slices implanted in the monkey’s brain coordinate nerve signals and help it subtly perform new tasks.

During the video, someone talks about the possibility of benefiting from the experiment, if it is completely successful and applied to humans, where he says: “Our goal is to enable paralyzed people to use a computer or phone with brain activity alone.”