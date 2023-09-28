Hard-fought victory 28-22 for the Asians: it will be a play-off with the Pumas. Red to Lam at the start of the second half, but the Polynesians score twice with one man less, paying for too much indiscipline

Japan is back in the running for the quarter-finals by beating Samoa 28-22 and climbing to second place in the standings in group D behind England and awaiting Argentina who will play against Chile on Saturday. The Japanese dream of another feat after qualifying for the quarter-finals in 2019, and the match on Saturday 8 October against the Pumas will practically be a play-off. Only a miracle by Chile against Argentina would put Samoa back in the running. The group D standings now read: England 14, Japan 9, Samoa 6, Argentina 4 (with one game less), Chile 0.

What a battle — Initial study phase, then Labuschagne’s strong try unlocks the result in the 14th minute and a kick on each side (Matsuda and Leuila) sets the score at 10-3 for the Japanese. Samoa confirms what was shown in the first two matches: a team with great technical potential but inconsistent and lacking clarity in key moments. In the 32nd minute Matsuda invents a splendid pass out wide towards Leitch, who receives it on the run and smashes at the flag: 17-3 complete with a very difficult conversion and a yellow for Taumateine. Samoa has a proud reaction at the end, the Japanese Horie is booked and the situation returns to numerical parity, then a devastating maul from the islanders allows Lam to close the gap. The conversion doesn’t arrive and the first half ends 17-8. See also Brazil-Ecuador ends 1-1, but the real show belongs to the referee Roldan

Too much indiscipline — At the start of the second half, yet another Samoa World Cup card changes the game: the high tackle on Labuschagne costs Lam a direct red card. Japan immediately took advantage of their numerical superiority and with a well-aimed maul scored with the eternal Michael Leitch. Matsuda extends further from the pitch, then an invention by McFarland sends Paia’aua into the goal and closes the gap, 25-15. Matsuda scores another 3 fundamental points, Samoa launches into the attack and crushes with Leali’ifano, then with time up he sensationally wastes the last throw-in in attack and loses 28-22. Japan remains in the running for the quarterfinals, and will deservedly play the qualifier against Argentina.

