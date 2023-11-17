It’s Murphy’s law: if something can get worse, it will. Testing it out on his own skin this Friday in Formula 1 in Las Vegas (Thursday in the United States) is Carlos Sainz. The Spanish driver, in the first free practice session, passed over a manhole which heavily damaged his car. A situation that led to the definitive interruption of the session and the postponement of FP2. The passage over the manhole forced the Maranello team to change the survival cell, the engine, the battery pack and the control unit of Sainz’s SF-23. In particular, the replacement of the battery pack, with the Ferrari who will mount the third unit on the “55” single-seater, will cause the Spanish driver to incur a 10-place grid penalty. In fact, the number of units foreseen for this component by regulation is 2 throughout the season. Ferrari’s request for an exemption was of no avail.