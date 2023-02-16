Turkish lifeguards A 17-year-old girl was extracted this Thursday from the rubble of a building which collapsed from last week’s devastating earthquake, although there is less and less hope of finding survivors.

Rescues of people near Gaziantep, Turkey.

Aleyna Olmez was rescued 11 days after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck, which destroyed entire cities and killed nearly 40,000 people in southeastern Turkey and Syria.

“He seemed fine. He opened and closed his eyes,” Ali Akdogan told AFP. a miner who participated in the rescue work in Kahramanmaras, a city near the epicenter of the quake.

“We have been working here, in this building, for a week now (…) We came hoping to hear something,” he said.“We are happy when we find something alive, even if it is a cat,” he added.

The girl’s uncle, crying, hugged all the rescuers one by one, telling them: “We will never forget you.”

But, after the rescue, the Turkish military urged the media and locals to leave the scene, as the rescue teams began to remove bodies from the rubble.

In addition, yesterday – February 15 – it was reported that 5 people had been rescued alive after being trapped in the rubble for 9 days. The last rescue took place in Antiochone of the cities with the highest level of destruction, where teams pulled a woman and her two young children out of the rubble alive, after 228 hours trapped.

Just an hour earlier, rescuers were able to pull a 74-year-old woman, Cemile Kekeç, alive in the city of Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the quake.

In the same city, a 42-year-old woman, Melike Imamoglu, was discovered alive in a collapsed buildingafter search teams heard their distress calls.

According to a member of the rescue team told the Hürriyet newspaper, the woman not only she was safe and sound after 222 hours trapped in the rubbles, but even “better than those who were outside”, something inexplicable, he assured.

These near-miraculous rescues add to that of another woman, Fatma Güngör, 77, who was saved shortly before last midnight in the city of Adiyaman.

The low temperatures, which have been close to zero degrees throughout the affected region, or even lower, can in certain circumstances facilitate the survival of the trapped people, as experts from the Madrid fire team, which participated for several years, have explained to EFE. days in rescues.

The concrete rubble protects against extreme cold and when it is not hothe body does not sweat and it does not dehydrate in the same way as it would in summer, when the chances of survival would be only two or three days, they explained.

According to the latest balances of the authorities and doctorsat least 36,187 people died in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria because of the earthquake, which occurred on February 6, and its aftershocks; bringing the total confirmed balance to 39,875 deaths.