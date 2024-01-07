Home page World

A severe earthquake shakes Japan, but in the midst of the rubble there is a small miracle: a 90-year-old survives for five days before being rescued.

Suzu – The New Year started quite turbulently in Japan as the country was shaken by a devastating earthquake. In the days following the earthquake, the number of missing people increased to over 200, many of whom are still being sought. Particularly noteworthy is the rescue of a 90-year-old woman who remained in the rubble of a house for five days.

According to television station NHK, the rescued 90-year-old was taken to a hospital in Suzu. It is extremely rare for someone to be rescued five days after an earthquake. The woman's successful rescue is even more astonishing considering her old age. However, around 220 people are still missing and hope for their rescue is increasingly dwindling.

Severe earthquake shakes Japan: tens of thousands of people in emergency shelters

Snowfall and stormy winds were forecast for Sunday on the Noto peninsula, which was particularly affected by the quake. This is likely to further aggravate the situation for several communities isolated by around 1,000 landslides. This makes transporting relief supplies to areas without electricity and running water significantly more difficult. On Saturday, 30,000 people were still in 366 state emergency shelters.

On New Year's Day, the Japanese main island of Honshu was shaken by a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5 and numerous aftershocks and hit by tsunami waves. At least 126 people lost their lives and the death toll is expected to rise due to the many missing people. Countless houses collapsed or were damaged on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. Roads became impassable and a major fire destroyed a historic market district in the port city of Wajima.

Earthquakes occur regularly in Japan, but they also occur in Europe

Every year Japan is hit by hundreds of earthquakes. Most do not cause major damage, due to the strict building codes that have been in place for decades. However, over the past five years, earthquakes in the Noto region have increased in both magnitude and frequency.

Earthquakes have not only occurred in the Asian island state in recent months – there have also been earthquakes in Europe. Just recently there were hundreds of earthquakes in Iceland and even a volcanic eruption. (kiba/AFP)

