Lukas McClisha 34-year-old man from California, lived a survival odyssey worthy of a movie after he had the good fortune to getting lost for ten days in the Santa Cruz Mountains, California.

What began as a three-hour walk on June 11 became extremely challenging due to the lack of clear landmarks following the recent wildfires in California, according to CNN affiliate KABC.

The McClish’s family officially reported his disappearance on June 16when he did not show up to the Father’s Day dinner, when Lukas had already gone on his walk for five days.

This triggered a massive search and rescue effort coordinated by local authorities and specialized teams. Finally, McClish was spotted and rescued on Thursday thanks to a Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office drone, as reported by Cal Fire San Mateo in a post on X.

Rescue work at Big Basin Redwoods State Park

He rescue took place at Big Basin Redwoods State Park, the oldest in California and known for its towering redwoods. According to Cal Fire, several witnesses had heard McClish’s cries for help, but locating him in the vast park proved to be a considerable challenge.

McClish was found unharmed and was later reunited with his family., as confirmed by the sheriff’s office. Speaking to KABC, he expressed that he felt “tired and a little sore” after the experience. “I lost my voice,” he added, describing the difficult conditions he faced during his time lost in the wilderness.

During his order, McClish was forced to rely solely on the resources he had at hand: the clothes he was wearing, a flashlight, a pair of folding scissors and determination.

Nevertheless, Their survival strategy included drinking water from streams and waterfalls which he found while wandering through the park, consuming approximately a gallon of water daily to stay hydrated.

McClish expressed his deep gratitude to the many search and rescue teams who worked tirelessly to find him. The experience left him “really humbled,” in his own words, and he described the entire process as “an incredible experience” that made him value life and human solidarity more than ever in critical moments.