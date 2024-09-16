Incredible, public debt drops (but by very little): -1.1 billion

Public accounts: Bankitalia, in July debt decreased by 1.1 billion to 2,946.6 billion

Last July, the debt of the public administrations decreased by 1.1 billion compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,946.6 billion. The cash surplus of the General Government (1.9 billion) more than offset the effect of the discounts and premiums on issue and reimbursement, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates (which overall increased the debt by 0.8 billion). The Treasury’s liquid assets remained substantially unchanged compared to the previous month (at 45.4 billion). This is indicated by Bank of Italy in the monthly bulletinAnd ‘Public finance: requirements and debt’.



With reference to the distribution by sub-sectors, the consolidated debt of local governments and that of central governments decreased by 0.7 and 0.4 billion respectively (compared to a substantial stability of that of social security institutions). The average residual life was 7.7 years, in line with the value of the previous month.

In July, the share of debt held by the Bank of Italy was equal to 23.0 percent (from 23.1 the previous month). In June (the last month for which this data is available) the percentage of debt held by non-residents stood at 29.2 percent (from 28.9 percent in May) and that held by other residents (mainly households and non-financial firms) at 14.5 percent (from 14.4 percent in the previous month).