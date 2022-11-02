Incredible: PSG was not the first of its group in the Champions League!

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Juventus vs. PSG
Philippo Monteforte. AFP
Juventus vs. PSG
Despite defeating Juventus 1-2, the team of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé came second.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 02, 2022, 05:18 PM
An incredible combination of results left PSG, incredibly, in second place in Group H of the Champions League, in a group in which they were clearly favorites to go from first.
Despite having beaten Juventus 1-2, Benfica’s rout against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa (1-6) left PSG and the Portuguese even on points, goal difference and goals in favor.
The first place was defined in favor of Benfica for having scored the most goals as a visitor.
developing news,
SPORTS
November 02, 2022, 05:18 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Incredible #PSG #group #Champions #League
Leave a Reply