Thursday, November 3, 2022
Incredible: PSG was not the first of its group in the Champions League!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
Juventus vs. PSG

Juventus vs. PSG

Photo:

Philippo Monteforte. AFP

Juventus vs. PSG

Despite defeating Juventus 1-2, the team of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé came second.

An incredible combination of results left PSG, incredibly, in second place in Group H of the Champions League, in a group in which they were clearly favorites to go from first.

Despite having beaten Juventus 1-2, Benfica’s rout against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa (1-6) left PSG and the Portuguese even on points, goal difference and goals in favor.

The first place was defined in favor of Benfica for having scored the most goals as a visitor.

SPORTS

