Incredible: PSG was not the first of its group in the Champions League!

An incredible combination of results left PSG, incredibly, in second place in Group H of the Champions League, in a group in which they were clearly favorites to go from first.

Despite having beaten Juventus 1-2, Benfica’s rout against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa (1-6) left PSG and the Portuguese even on points, goal difference and goals in favor.

The first place was defined in favor of Benfica for having scored the most goals as a visitor.

