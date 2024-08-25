Alianza FC defeated Boyacá Chicó 4-0 on the seventh date of the BetPlay League, at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, where Hubert Bodhert’s team achieved its second victory in this second semester.

The duel was surrounded by controversy by the referee, Ferney Trujillo, who missed an unusual penalty handball in favor of Alianza FC in the final minutes that could have resulted in the fifth goal for the home team.

The play starts on the left side where a cross is launched, and despite the Alianza attacker not heading it, the ball hits the hand of defender Eduardo Banguero who has his arm quite far from his body.

The controversy lies in the fact that neither the referee, Ferney Trujillo (Casanare), saw it necessary to intervene in the action, nor did the person in charge of the VAR, Lisandro Castillo (Bogotá), in calling the referee to review the play.

