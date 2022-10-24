That Boca and River need each other, like all great pairings in world football -the greatness of a rival also makes one’s own-, has been known for more than a century, but this Sunday it was revealed in the most unexpected way. It may sound like an exaggeration, typical of the stereotype that burdens Argentines, but the definition of the 2022 Professional League was so dramatic and out of any precedent that it already belongs to the club of the most incredible outcomes in the history of world leagues. In a fast-paced finale, with the four most popular teams in the country involved in two classics, La Bombonera shouted River’s goals, celebrated a penalty saved in added time by the millionaire goalkeeper, Franco Armani, and Boca ended up becoming league champion thanks to to a demonstration of greatness of his eternal rival, today recycled in his most unexpected accomplice.

So much happened in 90 minutes, but especially in the last 15, that will be remembered for years. Boca reached the last date as the only leader, with 51 points, one advantage over the escort, Racing. Fate wanted that, according to the fixture, both would define the title against their classic rivals, but in a crossed way: Boca would receive Independiente (the team that won the most Copa Libertadores in history, seven, but far from its old glory, and anchored in the middle of the table after a mediocre campaign) and Racing had to play at home against River, also with no chance of becoming champion, already in Marcelo Gallardo’s last game as coach. The rivalry between Boca and River does not need to be explained, but that between Independiente and Racing is so great that it is considered the second classic in Argentina: only 300 meters separate their stadiums, in Avellaneda, a few kilometers from the Argentine capital.

Throughout the week, part of the discussion among soccer fans was whether Independiente and River would play to win or hide their efforts. Football in Argentina -and not only in Argentina- became something so visceral that, for many fans -not all-, a victory of their own matters as much as a defeat of others, especially if it is that of the classic rival. Sunday’s paradox was that, if Independiente beat Boca or scratched a tie, they would be giving a big hand to Racing – their most antagonistic rival – to become champion. The same in the case of River: a victory against Racing would imply a help for Boca, although the xeneize, in principle, depended on himself. Fueled by some historical history of draws and suspected defeats, with teams playing off the throttle to hurt their opponents, on the streets and in the WhatsApp the debate was “what would Independiente and River do?”.

What they did this Sunday was play with nobility, to win, without speculation, and the definition of the Professional League – an exotic, indecipherable tournament, with 28 teams, put together based on leadership interests rather than sporting excellence, and with arbitrations that seem functional to power- was tachycardia in both stages. Primero Independiente took the lead 32 minutes into the first half with a penalty converted by Leandro Fernández and, for a few seconds, Racing caught up with Boca at the top of the table -so there would be a playoff-, but at 34 Pol Fernández equalized and La Bombonera regained the lead.

At the beginning of the second half, Boca got 2-1 with a goal from Colombian Sebastián Villa and seemed to get a big difference from Racing, which was still tied 0-0 with River: 54 points to 51. But the afternoon script still it lacked many oscillations, almost as if they were following a fiction: Racing took the lead with a penalty from Paraguayan Matías Rojas, although it was still not enough to beat Boca: 54 to 53. Even less so when another Colombian, Miguel Borja, scored the 1-1 goal for River. Boca, whose manager of football seems to be both the vice president, Juan Román Riquelme, and the team’s coach, Hugo Ibarra, once again got three points: 54 to 51.

But with 9 minutes to go, a header from Javier Vallejo, an 18-year-old, scored the unexpected 2-2 for Independiente at La Bombonera. Boca’s difference became one point, 52 to 51, so Racing lacked a goal to beat River and become champion. Something never seen before happened: Boca began to cheer for its classic rival. Already in the 90th minute, in Avellaneda, Racing had a penalty in favor. If Jonathan Galván converted it, the Olympic lap would move from La Boca to Avellaneda. In a shot from the 12 steps the league would be defined. But it was then that Franco Armani starred in the most celebrated save in the history of River in the history of Boca. In the immediate memory, the Deportivo La Coruña player, the Serbian Miroslav Djukic, jumped when he missed a penalty in the last minute of the 1993/94 Spanish La Liga season –and Barcelona ended up becoming champions-.

With Boca unable to get the winning goal that would give him peace of mind and automatically give him the title – his match with Independiente ended 2-2 – La Bombonera went from celebrating the penalty saved by Armani to shouting River’s second goal, also converted by Borja, already in the 95th minute, which defined River’s 2-1 victory and began a new Olympic round for Boca, the second of the year, after winning the League Cup in May.

“We had to protect our intelligence and dignity,” Gallardo said. River’s starter, around the end of the afternoon. “What I would like to highlight is that in a country where everything is suspected of everything, where everything is crossed, everything is so petty, that it even seems devoid of values, we believe that from soccer we sometimes have the possibility of sowing seeds that mean that you can have respect and dignity for the profession, for football, for the passion that this sport generates in all of us,” he added. Gallardo ended his extraordinary career, with 14 titles in 8 and a half years, with a victory that was vital for the consecration of Boca.

The official account of Independiente, in turn, posted on its Twitter account: “We don’t give away the colors. We are never going back”, a message that implied a criticism of Racing, today’s big loser, and whose players in 2013 had played under pressure from their brave bar to lose in a match against Quilmes (a result that ended up collaborating for relegation of Independent).

Beyond the help of its rival, Boca built its title with a higher regularity than the rest of the teams during the 27 dates of the championship. He did not shine too much -his last 12 wins were by a goal difference- but nobody had the solidity of Ibarra’s team. Villa, with 7 goals, was the top scorer for the champion, who also had high points in goalkeeper Agustín Rossi and in one of the revelations of the tournament, youth striker Luca Langoni.

