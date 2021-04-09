If you are a fan of the saga Far cry You’re in luck, because with this Double Pack for Xbox you’ll be able to enjoy the last two installments of this legendary Ubisoft saga at a very attractive price. In both Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 you will have the possibility to explore huge open worlds, play cooperatively and have fun during hours of frenetic action. Far Cry 4 In Far Cry 4 you are Ajay Ghale, a man who will travel to Kyrat (a hidden country in the Himalayas) to fulfill your mother’s last wish. There you will be trapped in a civil war caused to overthrow the bloody dictator Pagan Min. In Far Cry 4 you will be able to explore a gigantic open world full of dangers and missions to carry out so that you do not have time to get bored. Far cry 5 Far Cry 5 is set in Hope County (Montana, USA), an apparently idyllic place with beautiful landscapes but that hides something terrifying: a sect that is terrorizing the population called “The Gates of Eden”, led by the prophet Joseph Seed and his devoted followers or brothers, called “the Heralds.” Take advantage of this offer and get the Far Cry 4 + Far Cry 5 Double Pack for Xbox in physical format at a great price. Offer Double Pack: Far Cry 4 + Far Cry 5 Discover or rediscover the award-winning Far Cry franchise and live immersive experiences thanks to this pack with Far Cry 5 + Far Cry 4; explore huge open worlds, enjoy playing in cooperative mode that your friends can join at any time and get ready for long hours of intense action

Far Cry 5. Welcome to Hope County, Montana, an idyllic place home to a community of freedom-loving people … as well as a sect of apocalyptic ideology known as The “Gates of Eden” Project.

Far Cry 5. Led by the charismatic prophet Joseph Seed and his devoted brothers, the Heralds, the cult has inadvertently infiltrated every aspect of daily life in this once-quiet city Last updated on 2020-11-27. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

