Regarding the problem of endangered species raised last week, Salva Fuster says: “For the first group (growth at 20%) to double the second (at 10%), we would need 8 years, since (1.2 /1.1) ⁷ is less than 2, and (1.2/1.1)⁸ slightly exceeds it. If it increases to 2% compared to 1%, we would need to wait one more year”.

Regarding the applicability of the Pólya urn to real life, Manuel Amorós comments: “An interesting question related to the Pólya urn is Ian Stewart’s analysis of the results in tennis. The way of scoring in tennis means that the natural difference between two players is enhanced in a match. To give an example, a player A wins B 55% of the points and, nevertheless, he wins 70% of the matches”.

More information

Professor Stewart’s Pearls

I look for Ian Stewart’s book in which he talks about tennis scoring to see if he includes any problems or analyzes along the same lines (I try to link each installment of The Science Game with the previous ones, although I don’t always succeed) and I don’t. meeting; but I do find another wonderful book of his, Professor Stewart’s Incredible Numbers, I stay hooked and reread it almost entirely. And I select three pearls to share, in the form of challenges, with my astute readers and readers:

1. It is easy to prove -and explain to an anarithmetic- that the sum of two negative numbers is equal to the sum of their absolute values ​​with a minus sign, that is, that -3 + (-5) = -3 -5 = – 8. If I owe 3 euros to one person and 5 to another, in total I owe 8 euros, that is, I have -8 euros. In the same way, it is easy to explain that the product of a positive number by a negative number is a negative number: if there are 3 people to whom I owe 5 euros, in total I owe 15 euros, that is, I have 3 x -5 = – 15 euros. Less for more, less. But how would you prove or explain in a simple way that the product of two negative numbers is a positive number, that is, that less times less is more?

2. The four color theorem shows that four colors are enough to color any map so that no two bordering territories are the same color. This is true for a map drawn on a plane, but what if the map is on a sphere? Are four colors enough to color a globe? It is not necessary to think only of the real terrestrial globe, but of any other possible distribution of countries and seas.

To raise grade: what if the map is drawn on the surface of a torus?

3. Returning to Pólya (without leaving Stewart), in addition to bequeathing us his famous urn, he was the one who demonstrated, in 1924, that there are exactly 17 different types of symmetry in the plane. And 17 is the number of sides of the regular polygon that Gauss showed, in 1796, that could be built with ruler and compass, after two thousand years without making any significant progress in that field. Is there any relationship between these two historical achievements linked to the number 17?

As an anecdote, in Italy 17 is the number of bad luck, as in other countries 13. It seems that the origin of this superstition lies in the fact that 17 in Roman numerals is XVII, which in turn is an anagram of VIXI, which means “I lived”, which is equivalent to saying “I am dead”. And for a dead person to say that he is, he has to be at least a vampire. The well-known mannerist alembication, so Italian, applied to superstitions.

