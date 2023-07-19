American League fans are racing to buy tickets for Inter Miami matches, to see Messi, who moved to the team from Paris Saint-Germain, and is expected to play his first official match on Friday.

The average price of tickets for Inter Miami matches at home during the next season increased by 459 percent, from 152 to 850 dollars, while tickets for the next seven team matches increased by 558 percent, according to “TicketiQ” data.

And in the Mexican Cruz Azul match in the “League Cup” competition organized by the American and Mexican federations, on Friday, the price of the cheapest ticket to watch Messi’s first appearance is $ 314, while the average ticket price in the same match reaches $ 1294, and the most expensive midfield seat in the front row is priced $23,737.

the beginning