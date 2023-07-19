American League fans are racing to buy tickets for Inter Miami matches, to see Messi, who moved to the team from Paris Saint-Germain, and is expected to play his first official match on Friday.
The average price of tickets for Inter Miami matches at home during the next season increased by 459 percent, from 152 to 850 dollars, while tickets for the next seven team matches increased by 558 percent, according to “TicketiQ” data.
And in the Mexican Cruz Azul match in the “League Cup” competition organized by the American and Mexican federations, on Friday, the price of the cheapest ticket to watch Messi’s first appearance is $ 314, while the average ticket price in the same match reaches $ 1294, and the most expensive midfield seat in the front row is priced $23,737.
the beginning
- The Argentine star participated in his first training session with his new colleagues at Inter Miami, on Tuesday, as he arrived at the training ground at nine in the morning Florida time, in the midst of high heat.
- Messi and his former Barcelona colleague, Sergio Busquets, had a great celebration as they entered the stadium, as their new colleagues stood on both sides, applauding, celebrating their presence.
- The Argentine star was seen talking to Venezuelan international Josef Martinez, who will be his partner in the attacking line of Inter Miami.
- More than 200 media personnel followed the training session, while the number did not exceed more than 10 journalists in the past.
- Messi was officially presented to the media on Sunday, along with former English star David Beckham, one of the owners of the American club.
- Messi has become the most prominent name ever to move to the American League, since the Brazilian jewel Pele, who moved to the New York Cosmos in 1975.
#Incredible #numbers. #Inter #Miami #tickets #jump #Messi
Leave a Reply