An unprecedented astronomical goal has been achieved thanks to the Euclid space telescope, whose project saw Italy at the forefront. The first five spectacular photographs, with a resolution almost incomprehensible to the human mind, were sent by Euclid, a technological jewel managed by the European Space Agency (ESA), with the international collaboration of NASA and the fundamental contribution of the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF), the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) and several Italian universities.

These images, of a clarity and detail never achieved until now, have immortalized a variety of celestial bodies that extend from the iconic Horsehead Nebula to the vast Perseus cluster of galaxies. These images not only demonstrate the excellent potential of Euclid, launched last July and now strategically positioned 1.5 million km from Earth, but also open the doors to one of the most ambitious cartographies of the Universe, a 3D map depicting billions of galaxies.

The Euclid space observatory, equipped with a mirror 1.2 meters in diameter, is charged with unraveling the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. These invisible entities are estimated to make up 95% of the cosmos, yet their nature remains unknown. Euclid will focus on observing the shapes, distances and movements of billions of galaxies to reveal the influence of these dark forces in the universe that we can observe.

Barbara Negri of ASI praised Italy’s commitment to large scientific missions, underlining the national role in the creation of Euclid and in the development of the Italian scientific data center. Anna Di Giorgio from INAF and Luca Stanco from INFN shared their enthusiasm for the images received, recognizing Euclid’s revolutionary potential in understanding the universe.

Euclid represents the fruit of an international consortium boasting over 2000 scientists from 300 institutes in 13 European countries, together with the United States, Canada and Japan. It is an extraordinary example of how international cooperation can lead to discoveries that revolutionize the way we see and understand the space around us. With Euclid, a new frontier of astrophysics opens, in which Italy has not only played a leading role in revealing the first pages of this new chapter of space exploration, but continues to guide the path towards the answers of some of the greatest mysteries of the cosmos.