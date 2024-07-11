In football Brazil An incredible event occurred when a policeman shot the goalkeeper of one of the teams that Anápolis and Central West Sports Guild of the Goiano championship.

Ramon SouzaGremio’s goalkeeper, was shot with a rubber bullet on Wednesday night. The officer belongs to the Special Police Company, an entity that has not commented on the incident.

Unbelievable

It happened at the stadiumor Jonah Duarteen the city of Annapolis and after the match ended, which left the visiting team with a 1-2 victory.

“The Gremio de Anápolis comes to the public to repudiate the regrettable, ridiculous and disgusting event at the Jonas Duarte Stadium, on the night of this Wednesday (10), during the twelfth round of the Promotion Division,” wrote the club to which the goalkeeper belongs.

“The riots escalated and the police opened fire on the players. The players soon dispersed, but Souza was wounded in the thigh. The shot went through the goalkeeper’s leg, who had to be treated by medics on the pitch,” www.naturahoy.com reported.

He added: “In the video you can see the players heading to the ambulances and asking for help. The player was treated by the club’s own doctor, Diego Bentoand is out of danger.”