He Tour de France entered the Alps on Thursday with a stage 18 of 179.5 kilometers between the cities of Gap and Barcelona. The mid-mountain section promised some excitement in a general classification that seems to be over.

According to the criteria of

As in stage 17, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz He is the star of the day, once again in the long breakaway. The South American could strike for the second consecutive time and go for the victory of the fraction.

Santiago Buitrago and Tadej Pogacar Photo:AFP Share

Although the alarms are still on in the Tour de France Due to the positive results of several cyclists for Covid-19, the riders do not seem to be worried about a possible contagion and this was reflected on Thursday.

Chocolates on the Tour

Before the ascent to Demoiselles’ Coast, A group of runners decided to take out a bag of snacks to eat before facing the mountain.

In a video published by the organization of the Tour de France and which went viral on social media, shows Belgian runner Jasper Stuyven handing out M&M chocolates to the group, as if it were contraband.

Several cyclists approach the Belgian to receive their chocolate, in a very funny image. Jasper decided to rotate the bag of chocolates as if it were a group of friends who are not racing the Tour de France.

This is not unusual in a top-level race, as runners always have a window to eat and hydrate in the middle of the race. What is strange is the way the runners shared out the sweets.

SPORTS