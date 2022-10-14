Dmitri Mazepin, father of pilot Nikita, is back in vogue. If the son had to give up his second season in Formula 1 with Haas due to the FIA ​​embargo that prevents Russian drivers from participating in the International Federation championships after the invasion of Ukraine, the father could incredibly take on an international role.

If it is true, as Federico Fubini writes in Corriere della Sera, that the Russian oligarch and oligopolist in the world of the fertilizer sector could be at the center of a secret negotiation between the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine.

Papa Mazepin, 54, with assets valued at a billion dollars, despite being subjected to European sanctions, could become a Trojan horse of Vladimir Putin, to open an ammonia route from Russia to the sea through Ukraine for avoid hunger in Africa if sanctions are lifted.

Togliatti Azot produces ammonia which is a basic ingredient of fertilizers: Mazepin’s ToAz exported 2 million tons a year and the war has stopped the export that has put the agriculture of poor countries in crisis.

It is for this reason that the UN is working in secret to reopen the ammonia route as soon as possible to limit the food crisis in Africa. To avoid world hunger, therefore, Mazepin could return to billions for the Russian regime, crossing Ukraine with a pipeline of about 2,000 kilometers.

Volodymyr Zelensky does not seem to object as long as he gets something in return and asks for the release of the prisoners. Mazepin, therefore, could become Putin’s strategic tool to break the wall of European sanctions on food-related products. Will we also see Nikita in F1 again?