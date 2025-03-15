Mounir Nasraoui He has looked again. This time it is a simple viral scandal created by himself and has caused countless comments. It is a peculiar video in which the father of Lamine YamalBarcelona player, proudly shows the mural who has made every wall paint in the living room of his house.

Beyond the artistic taste of each one, the eagerness of prominence of the neighborhood footballer’s parent squeaks. For the way of exhibiting and presenting the enormous drawing and, above all, by the execution of the work itself.

It is a simple portrait with the face of both, father and son, but it is more than shocking than the dad’s face has a much larger size than that of the young Barça world star. During the video, the parent says, in English: “Such father, such a son.” Or, better translated: “A chip off the old block”.

The criticisms are countless, most of them focused on public narcissism exhibited by Nasraoui, a 38 -year -old Moroccan who emigrated from his country and settled in Rocafonda, a worker neighborhood of Barcelona.









Yamal’s scandals and tone outputs are not novelty. The most popular, by dramatic, took place last summer, precisely in Rocafonda, when Mounir ended up in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight.

WWE star guest

This Friday night, while his father jumped once again when he shows fame, Lamine enjoyed a spectacular wrestling evening organized by the world -known American company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) In the Olympic of Badalona.

Yamal attended accompanied by two companions of Barça, Balde and Hector Fort, and posed with Triple H, Drew McIntyre And the current WWE champion, Cody Rhodeswhose belt also appears in numerous photos and videos.