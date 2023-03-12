Juan Cruz Real had a lackluster step as a player for Millonarios, but as a coach he remained in history in the League. After leading Alianza Petrolera and Jaguares, the Argentine had the best achievement of his career on Colombian soil.

Real, 46, gave América de Cali star number 15, after beating Independiente Santa Fe in the 2020 League final. However, he left office in April of the following year, as soon as the elimination of the end of the next tournament.

From América, Real went to Junior de Barranquilla, where they stayed for almost nine months, in which they suffered a painful elimination in the Copa Sudamericana, in which they lost qualification to the round of 16 on the last date, at home, losing 0- 4 against Union of Santa Fe.

Juan Cruz Real dreamed to reach Olimpia from Paraguay

Real has not directed since he left Junior and now an important door was opening for him on the continent. Paraguayan media gave as a fact on Friday the hiring of him for the Olimpia, from Paraguay three times champion of the Copa Libertadores.

However, as soon as his name was known in Paraguay, the reaction of the Olimpia fans was very strong: some, directly, did not know him, and others criticized him, saying that he did not have enough experience to reach that club, instead Julio César Cáceres, a history of the team.

Juan Cruz Real, hopefully his mom knows him, from the beginning I didn’t like Cardona and they told me give him time, enough time for those who told me that to realize that he doesn’t even know where he is standing, he’s only there to show his 3 fingers and say this is the Olympia we want. — Nardi Pérez ⚪🖤⚪ (@nardidai8) March 10, 2023

“Everything seems to indicate that the board of directors “tested” the environment with Juan Cruz Real and noticing that the reception was not good, they decided to make the effort to go for a DT with greater weight and experience at the South American level”, reports the newspaper La Nation.

In the end, in Olimpia they discarded the name of Real and decided on the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, the same one who scored the goal with which Peñarol won the Copa Libertadores against América in 1987.

✍🏻🇺🇾 The Uruguayan is the new coach of the main squad. For One it’s your new home, Profe! We start this path with the best of wishes.#OlimpiaMiOrgullo ⚪⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/hm2sYk0iqD – Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) March 11, 2023

