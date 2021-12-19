D.he third division game between MSV Duisburg and VfL Osnabrück was canceled on Sunday in the 33rd minute by referee Nicolas Winter (Freckenfeld) when the score was 0-0 due to an incident of racism. Apparently there had been monkey noises from the ranks against Osnabrück’s Aaron Opoku. The alleged perpetrator was identified and taken out of the stadium. The game had not been abandoned after racist insults from the stands before in German professional football.

“There was a corner kick for VfL Osnabrück and then monkey sounds from the stands,” said the referee winter afterwards on MagentaTV. The referee team reacted directly to it, “I saw how shocked the player was,” said Winter. You are therefore straight into the dressing room, “to take care of the player. I told him we are there to protect him. “The referee will write a special report. Winter on the incident:” That is very dramatic in difficult times. “

“Low point in our club history”

Due to the incident, the visiting team felt in no condition to continue the game. “The boy is quick and everyone, the whole team is done. We only have one chance to apologize. We have more than understanding for it. This is a low point in our club’s history, ”said MSV press spokesman Martin Haltermann.

At MagentaTV he added: “If you’ve just seen the scene in the booth, the decision is understandable. Hopefully this is the last warning for the last dumbbells who still haven’t got it. “

While the teams were in the dressing room, many of the audience chanted “Nazis out!”

“We can’t accept that. Aaron is done and was no longer able to play, ”said VfL managing director Michael Welling. By not continuing to play, the club also wanted to document “that we do not accept that”. According to Welling, the MSV player Leroy Kwadwo was also racially insulted.