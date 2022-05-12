Kayserispor eliminated the Turkish champions Trabzonspor from the Cup with a surprising 4-2

Incredible result in Turkey Cup where the fresh champions of the Super Lig del Trabzonspor have been eliminated from the Kayserispor. 4-2 for Andrea’s training Bertolaccion the pitch for the entire match.

Nothing to do for Hamsik and teammates who had to surrender to rivals capable of scoring two goals in full recovery.

Despite the advantage of the first leg for the Trabzonsporthe Kayserispor he did not give up and believed in the enterprise until the end. The confirmation comes from the minutes of the decisive networks. In fact, on the 2-2 up to the 90th, here is Thiam in the 91 ‘and Bassan (author of another goal) in the 96’ sign the incredible turnaround that is worth access to the final.

To underline how the path of Kayserispor in the Turkish Cup is of absolute level having eliminated in order Fenerbahce, Besiktas and now just the Trabzonspor. See also Players who were transferred twice in the same transfer market

For the fresh winners of the Super Lig, therefore, the potential brace fades. For Bertolacci and companions, however, the dream continues …

May 11, 2022 (change May 11, 2022 | 09:30)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Incredible #Turkish #Cup #Bertolacci #kills #Hamsik