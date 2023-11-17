The cancellation of PL1

Excesses and embarrassment on the first night of the Grand Prix Las Vegas, during which absolutely everything happened, on and off the track. If PL1 was almost immediately interrupted and then canceled due to the raising of a manhole cover hit at full speed by Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, the wait for the start of the PL2 (in fact the only rehearsal that took place) was interminable. The activity on the track resumed at 2:30 local timebegan with a great delay to allow all the manholes to be checked, but the continuation of the operations was paid dearly by the spectators.

PL2 without spectators

The second session, in fact, took place without the slightest presence of the public in the standsreally removed by the police. This is because, given the departure of the staff prepared to guarantee safety from the circuit, which had regularly completed its own workshift, there were no longer the necessary conditions to welcome people into the stands to watch the tests. Furthermore, PL2 ended around four in the morningnow in which some sections of the track enter public roads open to traffic.

Communication removed

At that point, the protests of the spectators (who had already paid handsomely for the entrance tickets and obviously wanted to see the rehearsals live) forced the intervention of the police. The episode was not clarified by the organizers themselves, with Formula 1 having initially published a communication on his social profiles, which was then removed: “Due to logistical considerations for our fans and staff – it had been read – we have decided to close all areas for fans of the Las Vegas GP at 1.30 in the morning. We look forward to welcoming fans back later in the day for the exciting FP3 and qualifying sessions.”