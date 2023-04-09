The new formats getting closer and closer

After the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the 2023 world championship, Formula 1 is experiencing a long break that will only end at the end of April. In these three weeks of stop from Melbourne to Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (due to the cancellation of the Chinese GP from the calendar), there is still time to be able to discuss some elements that are generating conflicting opinions. Among these, in addition to what happened in the last race in Australia, also that relating to new formats.

The official one from Imola

At the center of attention there is, in particular, the carrying out of qualifications. Starting from Imolasixth round of the season, a new regulation will kick off: the system will remain practically the same, with the already well-known timed and elimination phases Q1, Q2 and Q3but each of it will take place with a mandatory tire compound. While in the first set the cars will take to the track with the hard tyres, in the intermediate session they will switch to the medium ones, up to fighting for pole position with the soft tyres. A format that does not fully convince fans, as well as the one reserved for the six weekends that include the races Sprint.

The almost official one in Baku

The first of these will take place at the next GP, in Baku. In fact, he will come on the street circuit of the Azerbaijani capital second free practice session cancelled on Friday, replaced by a qualifying dedicated exclusively to the starting grid of the Sunday race. On Saturday morning, however, a ad hoc qualification for the single race Sprint, with the latter taking place a few hours later on the same Saturday afternoon, again with the Q1, Q2 and Q3 system, but with slightly shorter times. There is still no official announcement, but the agreements between the F1 Commission and the teams portend a definitive announcement in a short time.

Vasseur’s words

The Ferrari team principal intervened precisely on this Frederic Vasseur. During the press conference held in Maranello, the French manager also commented on this new format: “For once all the teams agreed – has explained – the format for sure it will be more dynamic. One can argue about the late timing, but we had to push for it. I like the new format, I wasn’t a big fan of the Saturday free practice, which was a bit boring for the fans. It was important to find something more dynamic. If you like football, you don’t watch Wednesday training”.