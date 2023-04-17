How many crashes in Austin

The Grand Prix of the Americas 2023 he will certainly not be fondly remembered by many riders involved in this year’s MotoGP, regardless of the class in which they compete. In the US weekend, in fact, there were numerous falls which occurred from free practice to the race, some of which also excluded the drivers directly involved in the title race from the classification. The most striking case is that of Francesco Bagnaia in MotoGP, but there were also other episodes of a certain importance in the preparatory categories for the premier class, starting with Moto3.

The most sensational cases

On the Austin circuit, in fact, there was the second consecutive crash of Ayumu Sasaki, who up until a few laps from the end seemed to be the main contender for success. And instead, in a circumstance similar to the one that occurred in Argentina, the Japanese lost control of his bike, almost completely involving Masià and giving Ortolà the opportunity to realize his dream of his first victory in Moto3. However, outside of these episodes, there have been others that have knocked out other pilots both in Moto3 than in Moto2and in both categories even before the red lights went out.

DRAMA and the race hasn’t even started! 💥@jakedixonracing is out of contention after highsiding at T9 in the warm up lap 💔#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VsmIXgcF5Z — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 16, 2023

Fall even before the start

It is not usual to see a pilot fall on the reconnaissance lapwhen the speeds are not in the least comparable to those reached in the race, but in Austin we have witnessed a similar scene in well two occasions. The first occurred with Joshua Whatley, British driver of the VisionTrack Racing team. In fact, on the starting lap, number 70 lost control of his Honda, crashing even before the start. Despite immediately getting back on the bike, the 17-year-old was still forced to return to the pits due to the damage suffered, thus not taking part in the race.

Not one, but two cases

An episode that therefore seemed like an isolated case, but which actually happened again a few hours later to another more experienced rider, in this case just a few moments before the start of Moto2. In this case, the race incredibly ended prematurely for another Briton like Jake Dixon, also the author of an unusual mistake in the formation lap astride his GasGas. Even for him, despite the fall with absolutely no physical consequences, there was nothing to be done for the start, with the race therefore ending even before the start.